Man arrested for murder after woman's body found in North Yorkshire village

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Cawood.

Police were called in the early hours of today after a report of an incident in a house in the village, near Selby.

Officers attended and found the body of a woman.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in the Hawkshead area of Cumbria.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Following a report to police, a man was quickly arrested and is in police custody.

"I understand this incident will cause concern to the local community but officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today to provide reassurance."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.