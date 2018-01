Have your say

A 31-year-old man has died after being stabbed at an address in Hull.

Ambulance crews and police rushed to the address on Albert Avenue, around 1pm yesterday, but the man died.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene. He is in custody.

In a statement Humberside Police said: "This was an isolated incident confined to the individuals involved. There is no threat to the wider community."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.