Man arrested for slavery offences after raid in Sheffield

A man was arrested for modern slavery offences following a raid in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old Indian national was arrested following a raid of a house in Greenwood Avenue, Littledale, Darnall, yesterday.

Officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority searched the property as part of an operation supported by South Yorkshire Police.

The suspect was released under investigation.

