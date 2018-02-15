Man arrested in York for drink-driving - after hitting a police car

Police have arrested a suspected drink driver, after the white BMW 3 Series he was driving reportedly hit a police car in Acomb.

Officers were alerted to the car driving at speed through York city centre, with the passenger door open, in the early hours of today, heading in the direction of Acomb.

The car was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road near Acomb Green.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver was instructed to stop the vehicle, but failed to do so - hitting the police car and damaging the front left wing and bumper, as he left.

The BMW was then sighted heading in the direction of Danebury Drive.

Police searched the area for the car and at 4am, both car and driver were found parked outside some shops on Bramham Road, Acomb.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from York, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving with alcohol above the legal limit, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He remains in police custody.