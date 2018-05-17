Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting 'pregnant' woman in York

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman who is believed to be pregnant after two people were seen arguing in York, police said.

Officers are today appealing for witnesses after alleged offending involving the pair between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on Saturday, May 5 in York city centre.

A man and a woman who had a dog with them were seen arguing on Coney Street.

Police were called with a report that the man assaulted the woman as they walked along the street, and then again as they walked up New Street towards Davygate.

"The woman was not visibly injured, however she is believed to be pregnant," North Yorkshire Police said.

Any witnesses to either alleged offence are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for investigator Katie Swift, or email katie.swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 12180078076.

A 23-year-old York man was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incidents, and has been released on bail as the investigation continues.