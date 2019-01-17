Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal collision remains under investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal collision in Sheffield remains under investigation.
The 51-year-old was arrested last Friday night following a collision on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, in which a 31-year-old woman died.
He was quizzed after a black Subara WRX STi struck the fatally injured woman at the junction with Normandale Road.
The arrested man, who was not the driver, was later released under investigation.
South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 817 of January 11.