Man arrested over murder of West Yorkshire woman found strangled, stabbed & sexually assaulted 20 years ago

Police have arrested a West Yorkshire man in connection with a murder more than 20 years ago.

A 69-year-old man from the Halifax area has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of pensioner Amy Shepherd.

Amy, who was 86, was found dead at her home in Wibsey in August 1994.

A post mortem revealed that she had been strangled, stabbed and sexually assaulted.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The man remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are continuing."