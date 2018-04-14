Man arrested over 'targeted' shooting in Sheffield street

Have your say

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were called to Nodder Road, in Woodthorpe, just before 1.10am this morning following reports that a 42-year-old man was injured.

Police believe that the victim was leaving an address on Nodder Road when he was approached by a group of men before several shots were fired by one of the group, injuring the victim's leg.

Temporary Detective Inspector Stuart Hall, said: “The offenders are thought to have left the area in a white people carrier before emergency services arrived.

“The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not described as life-threatening.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested shortly after, on suspicion of assault and firearms offences.

"He currently remains in police custody.

“I fully appreciate that incidents of this nature are alarming, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack.

"Enquiries are now continuing and I’d ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who has any information, to contact police."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 52 of April 14. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

