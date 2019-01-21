Man assaulted after leaving Beverley pub

Have your say

A 29-year-old man was left injured after an alleged assault in Beverley in the early hours of Saturday.

He was leaving a pub on North Bar Within with friends, when he was approached by a man who allegedly attacked him around 2.15am.

Police said the injured man had been left "with what are thought to be serious injuries."

A 21-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for information on 101, or witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.