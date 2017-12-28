Man assaulted with a bike in York

A man was injured when he had a bicycle thrown at him in York

Police say two men approached the victim and threw the bicycle at him on Peasholme Green/Stonebow at 12.30am on Friday December 22 before they cycled off towards the Layerthorpe area.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The first attacker is described as while and a “wirey” build. He was wearing grey hoodie with the hood up, a scarf covering half of his face and denim jeans. He had a light-coloured bicycle.

The second was wearing a dark top and had a blue bike.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Leon Dryden or email leon.dryden0090@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170227623.