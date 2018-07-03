Man attacked and seriously injured after arranging phone swap meet in Leeds street

A man was found with serious injuries in a Leeds street after being assaulted following an arranged meet up to swap mobile phones.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a report of man found with serious injuries in East Park Street, Morley at 7.53pm on Monday, July 2

The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which included a suspected fractured eye socket.

Enquiries established that, about an hour before, the victim had had his phone snatched after arranging to swap it and had then been assaulted by two males when he approached them in nearby Fountain Street.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180322994 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.