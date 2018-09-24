Man attacked and seriously injured in Featherstone: Victim targeted after leaving Last Orders pub

A MAN suffered a potentially life-changing serious injury when he was attacked after a night out in Featherstone.

Police said the 56-year-old local man was attacked by a group of men at around 2am on Sunday (Sept 23) near the train tracks on Station Lane in Featherstone near Pontefract

The victim, who suffered serious facial and eye injuries, was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated.

He had been on a night out in Featherstone and was attacked after leaving the Last Orders pub on Station Lane.

Police said he was approached by several men and seriously assaulted,

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman, said: "The victim continues to receive hospital treatment for the eye injury which is potentially life-changing."

Detective Sergeant Sam Freeman, of Wakefield CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate what is a very serious incident in which the victim has suffered some significant injuries.

“At this stage it is not clear why he may have been targeted in this way.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the assault or who perhaps saw suspects following the victim from the Last Orders pub.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or online via 101 Livechat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”