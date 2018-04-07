Man attacked at Sheffield bus stop

A man was repeatedly punched and kicked, after a gang of men approached him as he was waiting at a Sheffield bus stop.

The incident took place in Barnsley Rd, between Fir Vale and Sheffield Lane Top, on Thursday.

A spokesman for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "While stood at a bus stop, a group of males approached him, one of whom punches him several times in the head causing him to fall to the ground, where the same male kicked him repeatedly.

"No serious injuries sustained."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.