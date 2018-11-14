Man attacked for defending women in Sheffield street

Have your say

A man who intervened when a group of women were verbally abused by men in a Sheffield street was attacked for stepping in.

The 18-year-old was attacked in Fulwood Road, Broomhill, at around 2.45am on Thursday, November 8.

He was walking home after a night out when he spotted a car with four men inside parked close to the Broomhill parade of shops.

The men were said to have been shouting ‘offensive comments’ at a group of women as they walked past.

When the Good Samaritan intervened, the driver and one of the passengers got out of the car and assaulted him.

The car then drove off towards Endcliffe.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 69 of Thursday, November 8.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.