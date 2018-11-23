Man attacked outside York Art Gallery: Police release CCTV images of suspect

Have your say

POLICE investigating an attack on a man outside York Art Gallery have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The victim was punched to the back of the head outside the gallery, which is on Exhibition Square in York.

It happened at around 6.30pm on November 16, but police only released details today (Nov 23).

The victim has suffered neck and head pain since the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12180214606.