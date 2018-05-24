Man banned from area of Bradford after 'damaging' social housing premises

A man who caused damage to social housing premises and harassed residents has banned from an area in Bradford.

Joshua Smith, 24, appeared before magistrates last Friday in relation to charges of criminal damage at Windsor Court.

He was served with a Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing him from entering an area in the city bordered by Park Road, Park Lane, Clayton Lane and Bramley Street.

It also prohibits him from entering any premises he has been banned from, or remain in any premises when asked to leave.

The court last week heard about six incidents, between February 28 and April 18 this year, when Smith had damaged property at either Windsor Court or Bolingbroke Court.

Jenni Ryan, of the Bradford Anti-Social Behaviour Team, said: “Smith has been advised of the support that is available to him and we hope the granting of this order will encourage him to engage with these services.

“Anti-social behaviour and criminal damage will not be tolerated and we will work with partners to take action against those whose behaviour blights the lives of others.”