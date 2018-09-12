Man brought to safety after incident York Minster

Have your say

A man has been brought to safety by the emergency services after an incident at a historic Yorkshire cathedral.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to York Minster at around 8pm today (Wednesday) amid fears for his safety.

Police said the man, who was high up in the building, was intending to harm himself and has now been taken to hospital.

Trained police negotiators were at the scene for several hours talking to the man and nearby roads were cordoned off.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The incident at York Minster has now been resolved.

"A man who was intending to harm himself has been brought to safety, and taken to hospital to receive the support he needs.

"Trained police negotiators spent several hours at the scene, alongside fire and ambulance service colleagues.

"Cordons in the area are now being lifted. Thanks to everyone for their patience tonight."