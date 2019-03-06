Man charged after lorry pursuit through town centre

A man has been arrested and charged following a pursuit which saw a lorry being chased through Pontefract town centre.

A 51-year-old man from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire will appear before court charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance on the evening of Monday, March 4.

The charges relate to an incident in which a flat bed lorry was brought to a stop by police in Castleford on Monday evening after allegedly failing to stop for police.

It was thought the vehicle had been taken from Horbury.

Videos have been shared on social media, including CCTV in Pontefract town centre, of the lorry being pursued by three police vehicles.

The man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates on March 21.