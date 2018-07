Have your say

A man will appear before magistrates today following a serious assault in Scarborough - as a 22-year-old man remains in hospital.

The 37-year-old man was charged yesterday evening (Monday July 2) with two offences. One of grievous bodily with intent on a 22-year-old man and the other of assault by beating against a 29-year-old woman.

He was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates' Court today (July 3).

The 22-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition.