Man charged after victim shot in leg with firearm - West Yorkshire Police appeal

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal after a man was shot in the leg with a firearm.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen a small blue van in connection with a firearms discharge on Arnold Street, Huddersfield, on Friday, June 8.

The incident happened at around 4.40am, where a 32-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries 'which were consistent with gunshot wounds', said police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw this blue Citroen van at the time of the firearms discharge around Arnold Street or Wheathouse Street area or where it was found on Blackmoorfoot Road.

“In particular, I would be keen to speak to anyone who has any information about who had access to it.

“Anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180276790 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.