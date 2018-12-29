Man charged over Boxing Day murder in Beeston

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Beeston on Boxing Day.

Tomasz Dybicz, 29, of the Crossflatts area of Leeds, was charged in the early hours of this morning and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Seven other people who have been arrested in connection with the incident have been released from police custody.

Officers have not yet released the victim's name due to ongoing work around formal identification.

He was seriously injured in a disturbance on Robb Street in Beeston in the early hours of Boxing Day. He was rushed to hospital but later died.