A man is due to appear in court today charged in connection with two stabbings in Headingley at the weekend.

Robert Ionita, aged 19, a Romanian national of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent and two counts of robbery in relation to the incidents in Estcourt Avenue, Headingley, on Saturday, and Ash Road, Headingley, on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

