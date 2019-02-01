Have your say

A man is due at court today over a machete attack at McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre.

Daouda Sy, aged 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, was charged this morning with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

A man is due in court over a knife attack at McDonald's in Sheffield

COURT: Trio jailed for 29 years for threatening men from Doncaster with gun and machete

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He was arrested after an incident outside McDonald’s on High Street in which a 47-year-old man was injured.

READ MORE: Cocaine, cannabis and thousands of pounds found during police raid in Doncaster

POLICE: Two more arrested in Tom Bell murder probe in Doncaster

He has since been released from hospital.