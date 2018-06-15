Man charged over 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters

A man has been charged in connection with the investigation into the so-called "Punish A Muslim Day" letters, West Yorkshire Police said.

David Parnham, 35, is accused of 14 offences including one count of soliciting to murder.

He is also charged with two counts of sending a number of letters promoting a "Punish A Muslim Day", encouraging the commission of one or more of a number of offences.

Parnham faces a further five counts of sending a substance with the intention of inducing in a person a belief that it is likely to contain a noxious substance, five counts of sending a number of letters conveying a threat and one count of making a bomb hoax.

The man, from south Lincoln, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this morning.

Parnham was arrested on Tuesday by counter-terrorism police as part of an intelligence operation.

A residential property and office building in Lincoln city centre were searched.