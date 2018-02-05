Man charged with 12kg cocaine possession after being stopped near Thirsk

A man is due to appear in court today charged with possessing drugs and a weapon after he was stopped by police in North Yorkshire

The accused, who is from Manchester, was arrested after officers pulled over and searched the car he was driving on the A19 near Knayton, Thirsk at around 1pm on Friday.

Officers found 12kg of what is alleged to have been cocaine in the car, which was taken to a police station for further searches and forensic tests.

The man, who is in his 20s, was charged with possession with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife.

He was denied bail and is due to appear in front of magistrates in York today.