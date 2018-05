Police investigating the death of Gareth Atkinson from Huddersfield have charged a man with his murder.

A 28-year-old from Huddersfield will appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow.

Two women aged 27 and 25 arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.

Gareth Atkinson, 25, from Huddersfield, died after police were called to Bentley Street in the Lockwood area at 11pm on Tuesday.