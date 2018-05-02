Man charged with kicking police officer in the face in Scarborough

A man nicknamed by police as "Mr Angry" has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a fight broke out in Scarborough.
The man kicked an officer in the face after he was arrested.
Officers were called to reports of a fight in Falconers Road yesterday (Tuesday May 1) afternoon.
A spokesperson for Scarborough Police, who posted on its Facebook page, said: "Here, we encountered Mr. Angry who very shortly became Mr. Arrested.
"The male then proceeded to kick one of the officers in the face during a struggle that ensued in the back of the van."
Officers used an incapacitating spray aimed at the man's face.
He has now been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a police officer.
He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates on June 11.