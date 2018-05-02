Man charged with kicking police officer in the face in Scarborough

Have your say

A man nicknamed by police as "Mr Angry" has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a fight broke out in Scarborough.

The man kicked an officer in the face after he was arrested.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Falconers Road yesterday (Tuesday May 1) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Police, who posted on its Facebook page, said: "Here, we encountered Mr. Angry who very shortly became Mr. Arrested.

"The male then proceeded to kick one of the officers in the face during a struggle that ensued in the back of the van."

Officers used an incapacitating spray aimed at the man's face.

He has now been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a police officer.

He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates on June 11.