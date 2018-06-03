Man charged with murder after South Yorkshire woman found stabbed to death in her own home

A man has been charged with the murder of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead in her South Yorkshire home.

Trevor Lee Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has been charged with murder and burglary after Ms Hibberd was found at her home on Kilner Road, in the town, at around 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Ms Hibberd's Audi TT.

A post-mortem examination found she died of multiple stab wounds.

Fueloep remains in custody and is due to appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday) morning.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw Ms Hibberd's red Audi YY, registration number YM17 SYJ, which was taken from the driveway of her home at 9pm on Wednesday 30 May, and remains outstanding.

Anyone with information about the car or incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 141 of May 31.

Alternatively, call the incident room directly on 01709 443510 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.