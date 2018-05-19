Man charged with murder of Leeds woman Jessica Patel

Have your say

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a pharmacist from Leeds who was found dead in her home in MIddlesbrough.

Jessica Patel was found dead at her Victorian semi in The Avenue, Linthorpe, on Monday.

Originally from Leeds, she worked with her husband at the Roman Road Pharmacy.

On Saturday, Cleveland Police said: "Police have charged a 36-year-old man with the murder of 34-year-old Jessica Patel.

"He will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court this morning, Saturday May 19."

Forensic experts have been working at their home and at the chemist's shop.

Earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Tariq Ali said: "We know that Jessica was a well-liked and well-respected member of the local community, and that a lot of people knew her from working at the pharmacy."