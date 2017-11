Have your say

A MAN has been charged with the murder of Monika Lasek from Halifax.

Mrs Lasek, 36, died following an incident at Solstice Way on Sunday November 26.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder. He has now been charged.

Zbigniew Lasek, 35, of Solstice Way has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday November 30.