Man convicted of manufacturing drugs and explosives at his Wakefield home

A 42-year-old man has been convicted of manufacturing drugs and explosives at his home on Westgate End in Wakefield.

Vladimir Madle was convicted of a total of 12 offences today, following a week long trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was arrested in June this year on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and possession of a knife.

And during a search of his flat, police discovered an Improvised Explosive Device, pyrotechnic fuses, small packages containing chemical compound potassium permanganate and aluminium powder together with traces of methylamphetamine.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East arranged for the chemicals and explosives to be disposed of.

They carried out an investigation, with the support of West Yorkshire Police, which confirmed there were no links to terrorism and that all offences were drug and crime related.

Madle was arrested for further offences under the Explosives Act and later charged with the following:

S3(1)(b) Explosives Act 1883; possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

S4(1) Explosives Act 1883; possessing explosive substance in suspicious circumstances

S5(3) Misuse of Drugs Act Possess Class A drug with intention to supply (crystal meth)

S4 (2) (a) Produce a Class A Drug

S1 Prevention of Crime Act 1953 Possession of an offensive weapon (lock knife)

Speaking after Madle's conviction today, Wakefield District Commander Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain said: “Clearly this has been a significant incident in Wakefield district and could have caused serious harm to our communities. I am grateful for the support of the North East Counter Terrorism unit throughout this joint investigation and in being able bring Madle to justice.

“The success of police investigations in to these types of offences relies heavily on the intelligence and support from our local communities. In sharing their concerns and bringing issues to the attention of the authorities we can then take proportionate, appropriate action to detect potential offending, bring those responsible to justice and keep our communities safe.”

Madle is due to appear in court to be sentenced on February 20 next year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "The unlawful possession of highly volatile items is not only extremely dangerous but is also a serious criminal offence.

"While this was not a terrorism investigation there was still a very real risk to public safety. The materials were being held in a well-populated residential area and the consequences of them being ignited, either accidentally or deliberately could have been tragic.

"Thankfully the items were removed safely and I would like to again thank local residents for their understanding and cooperation during what was no doubt a concerning time.

“Together with the drug making equipment that was discovered at Madle's flat, it is even more vital that this man now faces a lengthy prison term and is no longer a threat to our communities.

"If the public does come across material which gives them cause for concern we'd always urge them to come forward and contact police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or via www.gov.uk/act."