Man critical after car collides with wall

A 32-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition in hospital after his car collided with a brick wall in Leeds today.

The accident happened just after 1am.

The car, a grey Vauxhall Astra, was travelling along Stonebridge Lane, Farnley, towards the ring road when it left the road and collided with the wall.

The man, who had been the driver, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the movements of the vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13180341350."