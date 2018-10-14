Man critically hurt and two people arrested in night of violence in Doncaster town centre

A man is in a critical condition in hospital and two people have been arrested following two fights in Doncaster town centre overnight.

A 43-year-old man suffered a head injury during an altercation with another man on Prince’s Street at around 3.05am.

Prince's Street, in Doncaster town centre. Google maps

Police said he is in a ‘stable but critical condition’ in hospital.

Officers cordoned off the scene this morning to allow for an investigation to take place.

The cordon has since been removed and enquiries are ongoing.

Silver Street, in Doncaster town centre. Google maps

Police said no arrests have been made.

In a separate incident, a man and woman were arrested following a disturbance out Kooky’s nightclub on Silver Street.

Police received a call that a group of men and a woman were fighting at around 3.20am.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

No-one was seriously injured.

Anyone who has information about the Prince’s Street incident should call 101 quoting incident number 183 of October 14, 2018.

Witnesses to the Silver Street fight should call 101 quoting incident number 195 of October 14, 2018.