Man cut free by fire-fighters after getting impaled on railings in Bingley

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning with a railing through his leg after becoming impaled on a fence in West Yorkshire.

It is believed the man slipped while climbing over the railings just before 2am on Dryden Street in the town. He was impaled just below his knee and fire crews used hydraulic cutting gear to cut the railings.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the man was taken to hospital with the railing still in his leg.

A fire engine from Bingley and the Technical rescue unit and support crew from Cleckheaton attended the incident.