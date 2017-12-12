Man cut with blade during attempted robbery next to York school

A man was cut with a blade during an attempted robbery near a school in York.

The attack on Monday happened at about 10.20am on a field next to St Oswald's Primary School, in Fulford.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, by the offender who demanded he hand over his mobile phone.

When the victim refused, he cut him on the arm and stomach with what police believe was a small blade "like a Stanley knife".

The victim was taken to York District Hospital where he received treatment, but he is not in a serious condition.

The offender has been described as "a young boy of school age".

It comes after a 21-year-old man was threatened with a blade in a separate robbery on a cycle path in Bright Street, York, at about 7pm yesterday.

However, police said they do not believe the offences are linked.

Detective Inspector Alan Rowan, from the York Serious Crime Team, said: “I want to reassure communities in York that at this moment in time police do not believe the two incidents are linked. We are not looking at a pattern of behaviour that the public need to be concerned about.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries surrounding the investigation into these incidents and as always, the safety of the public remains paramount.

“I encourage anyone who witnessed either of these incidents, or anyone who was in the area at the time, to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of priority. You might have vital information that could assist our investigation”.

The offender is described as a young boy, 5ft 5ins tall, and of slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket with hood up, a snood and black tracksuit bottoms with white socks over the ankles.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101. quoting reference number 12170221143.