Man dead after Dewsbury car crash

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Dewsbury.

Police investigating the collision which occurred at around 9.25pm on Thornhill Road last night are appealing for information.

A blue Toyota Yaris and white Toyota Auris collided, officers said.

Read more: Emergency service response after Dewsbury crash

Police said that man in his 30s, who was the driver and only occupant of the Yaris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is thought to be from the Dewsbury area, but his identification has not yet been released.

The driver of the Auris was not injured.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Whilst a number of witnesses have already come forward I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident last night, who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself to speak to the police.

"I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage showing either vehicle prior to the incident.

“Our enquiries in to the circumstances of the incident are continuing.”

A photographer who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, Ash Milnes, said on Twitter that the collision was "terrible".

"Thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual who is local to the Dewsbury area," he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 using the reference 13180287319. Details can also be given over the 101 Live Chat facility on the force's website.