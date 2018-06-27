Man dead after Ford Transit van crash in Goole

A man has died after a van crash in Goole.

Police were called at 3.15pm today following reports that a white Ford Transit had left the road in the Westfield Lane area of Hook.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Our teams are now working to establish the circumstances of the collision and the road remains closed.

"We are not able to confirm any further information at this time."

Anyone who say saw anything which could help police establish what happened is asked call 101, quoting log 332 of June 27.