Man detained after armed police siege at house in West Yorkshire

A man has been detained after a stand-off with armed officers.

Large numbers of officers swooped on the address in Ravenscliffe Avenue in Bradford just before 3pm this afternoon after a call raising concerns for a 36-year-old man, who was believed to have a firearm.

An eyewitness, watching events unfold from two doors down, said he had come out of the house he was in and police shouted at him to go back inside.

He said: "I was stuck there for about an hour and there was lot of shouting and commotion.

"A guy came out on his own with his hands in the air - the officers were pointing their guns at him.

"He dropped to the floor, they arrested him and put him in the back of the police car.

"It was quite a traumatic afternoon."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the man had barricaded himself into the property and was refusing to leave.

Police negotiators were called to the scene, he said.

He added: "They were in contact with the man as part of efforts to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

"Ar 5.30pm officers managed to secure the individual from the property."

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.