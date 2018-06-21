Man died after he was hit by car in Leeds: Inquest opens

Have your say

A MAN suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a car in Leeds, an inquest opening heard.

Bereket Weldemicael, 46, was attempting to cross Roundhay Road in East Leeds on May 26 when he was hit by a car, the inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Warehouse worker Mr Weldemicael, of Cottingley Towers, Cottingley Vale, Leeds, was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died on June 4.

Home office pathologist Dr Kirsten Hope carried out a post mortem and gave the preliminary cause of death as a head injury due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest opening was told Mr Weldemicael was a married man who was born in Eritrea.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of further enquiries.