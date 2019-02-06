Man dies after accident at house in village near Pontefract

Have your say

A young man has died after what is believed to have been an accident in the garden of a house in Pontefract.

Emergency services were sent to the house on Estcourt Drive in the village of Darrington this afternoon.

Images from the scene show a fallen tree in the garden of the property, but further details of the accident have not been released.

It is not known if he was working at the property or a local resident.

West Yorkshire Police said

"At 12.50pm Police were called to Estcourt Drive, Pontefract to reports of a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and found a man believed to be in his 20s in a serious condition, he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed."