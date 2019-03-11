Man dies after being hit by decommissioned ambulance on M1 slip road in Leeds

A man has died after being hit by a decommissioned ambulance vehicle on an M1 slip road in Leeds.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 28 at around 11:30am at the top entrance of the northbound M1 slip road at junction 44.

The collision occurred between a male pedestrian and a white Volvo S80.

A camera picture from the day of the incident

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man, later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Detectives from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage to come forward and speak to police via 101 of use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 13190108226

