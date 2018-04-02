Man dies after car 'collides with tree' near Hull

Have your say

A man has died after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree near Hull.

Emergency services were called to Brigg Road, between Barton and Bonby, at about 3pm on March 19.

Humberside Police said a blue Toyota Prius was travelling along the road away from Barton when it crash into a tree.

The man driving the car was taken to hospital.

But police today (Monday) confirmed that he has now died from his injuries.

The force has now appealed for any witnesses to the crash to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 343 of March 19.