Man dies after crash with lorry on M62 Chain Bar roundabout

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry on the M62 slip road at Chain Bar roundabout.
The crash happened on Saturday, March 9 at about 3.50pm.
Enquiries are still ongoing.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 101 quoting log 1120 of 9 March.
The multi-vehicle crash closed the slip westbound exit slip road overnight from about 4pm on Saturday, March 9 until 6.40am Sunday, March 10.
This was so emergency services could recover the vehicles.
