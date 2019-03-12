Man dies after crash with lorry on M62 Chain Bar roundabout

Have your say

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry on the M62 slip road at Chain Bar roundabout.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 9 at about 3.50pm.

Enquiries are still ongoing.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 101 quoting log 1120 of 9 March.

The multi-vehicle crash closed the slip westbound exit slip road overnight from about 4pm on Saturday, March 9 until 6.40am Sunday, March 10.

This was so emergency services could recover the vehicles.

