North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a sudden death but don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
Fire and ambulance staff also attended the scene in the village of North Stainley near Harrogate on Friday afternoon.
They added that the man, in his 20s, was from Northallerton and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe