Man dies after falling from sit-on mower in incident near Harrogate

Police are conducting enquiries into the death of a man who suffered serious injuries after falling from a ride-on mower.

By Emma Ryan
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 7:05 pm
North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a sudden death but don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Fire and ambulance staff also attended the scene in the village of North Stainley near Harrogate on Friday afternoon.

They added that the man, in his 20s, was from Northallerton and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident on Harrogate.

