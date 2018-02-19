Man dies after lorry hit pedestrian walking along M1 motorway

A man has died following a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M1 motorway.

Police said a DAF XF lorry was in collision with 35-year-old male pedestrian who was walking in the carriageway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on the M1 northbound between junctions 39 and 40, near Wakefield, at around 1am on February 18.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “We are investigating this fatal incident and would very much like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has information.

“It is known the victim had initially been walking north on the southbound carriageway, then crossed to the northbound where the collision occurred, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw him on the motorway prior to the collision or who perhaps saw him walk onto the M1 itself.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident, the lorry or the male in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing crime number 13180081365."