Man dies after 'low speed' crash at Leeds Bradford Airport viewing spot

A driver who struck a car at "low speed" by a viewing point next to Leeds Bradford Airport has died, police confirmed.

Officers today appealed for information after the crash on Cemetery Road in Yeadon.

At around 10.30am on Thursday, March 29, a red Renault Clio which had just reversed out of a parking place, drove forward and struck another parked car at a low speed.

The 51-year-old driver was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died.

It is suspected that he had suffered a medical episode at the wheel, police said.

Any witnesses to the crash or the events leading to it are asked to call the non-emergency number, 101.