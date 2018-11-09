Man dies during search for motorbike thieves who had struck at house near Leeds

A man collapsed and died while searching for thieves who had stolen his son’s motorbike from a house in East Ardsley near Leeds.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being found by his 31-year-old son near Lingwell Gate Lane at about 10.30pm yesterday.

The pair had split up after going out to search the area at about 10.10pm when they realised the bike had been taken from the garden of the house in Cave Lane.

The younger man performed CPR on his dad in a desperate attempt to save his life, with emergency treatment also being given by medics who arrived in an air ambulance.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is today in custody.

The stolen bike, a bright yellow Honda with the registration V699 PCX, has not yet been found.

Police have had a number of reports of it being ridden around the Middleton area of Leeds last night.

CCTV from the Cave Lane property shows that the Honda was taken by four suspects who had arrived on two motorbikes.

Leeds District CID’s Det Insp Richard Holmes said: “The family of the man who died are understandably distraught at his death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances in relation to his death but we are continuing to carry out enquiries and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

“We have made an arrest in relation to the theft of the motorbike but we would still like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.

“The stolen bike remains outstanding and we are appealing for any information that could assist in locating that bike, which was being ridden around the Middleton area last night.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.