Man dies following early hours crash on Boothtown Road (A647) in Halifax

A man has died following a crash in Halifax in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal smash.

Officers were called at 1:03am today (Friday, December 14) to reports of a collision on Queensbury Road, in Boothtown, Halifax.

A silver Vauxhall Vectra was travelling from Halifax towards Queensbury and a Mercedes Actros HGV was travelling from Queensbury towards the Halifax area.

The two vehicles collided on the A647 Queensbury Road. The driver of the Vauxhall Vectra, a male in his 30s has died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about either of the vehicles involved is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *68 of 14 December.

The road is still closed and is expected to be for most of the morning.