Man dies in Bradford after being found 'laying in road' by police officers

Have your say

A man has died after being found on the road in Bradford following a suspected car collision.

Police were called to reports of the man laying in Shipley Airedale Road at about 11.50pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The man, believed to be in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after being discovered by officers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that enquiries at the scene suggested he had been in collision with a car.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the spokesperson added.

Police have also recovered a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 2150 of November 28.