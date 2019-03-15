A man has died in an early morning house fire in Sheffield.

The elderly man, who has not yet been named, died after a fire took hold at a property in New Cross Drive, Woodhouse, at around 5.30am today.

Crews from Parkway, Birley Moor and Aston fire stations were deployed to the scene and extinguished the flames but the man could not be revived.

The blaze broke out in a ground floor room adjacent to the kitchen but no other details have yet been released.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

More to follow.